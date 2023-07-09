Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.