Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $435.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.09 and its 200 day moving average is $376.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.