Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $497,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 513,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,402,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

