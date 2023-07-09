Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

