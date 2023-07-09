tru Independence LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

