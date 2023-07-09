McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

