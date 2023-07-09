American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

