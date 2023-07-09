McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $512,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

