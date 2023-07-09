ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $552.98 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.20 and a 200-day moving average of $466.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

