Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $286.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.