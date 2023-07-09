D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,862 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 410,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $218.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

