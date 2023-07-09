D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 772.7% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 366,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.