Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $331.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average is $276.02. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

