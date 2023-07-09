Montecito Bank & Trust Has $518,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

C stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

