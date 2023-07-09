Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

