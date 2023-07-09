Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

