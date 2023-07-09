Delta Financial Group Inc. Invests $219,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

