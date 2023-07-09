Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

