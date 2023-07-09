Delta Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

