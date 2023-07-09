Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
NYSE NVO opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.
