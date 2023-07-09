Advisor OS LLC Sells 79 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.31) to GBX 3,850 ($48.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.31 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

