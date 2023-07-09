Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ABT opened at $106.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.