Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

