Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $31.44 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of 3M worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

