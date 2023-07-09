Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.