U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

