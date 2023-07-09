Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,192,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

