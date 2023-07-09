The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

