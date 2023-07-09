McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 659 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

