Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.26. The company has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

