Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

