Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

