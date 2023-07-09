Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $347.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.05 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

