K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 500 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.7% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $15,948,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.0 %

MELI opened at $1,153.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,242.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,175.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $615.54 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

