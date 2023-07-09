Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 270 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

