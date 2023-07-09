Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 270 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.