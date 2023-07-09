Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $287.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.05. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

