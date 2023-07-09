Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 160 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $140.86 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

