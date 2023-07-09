Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

