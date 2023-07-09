Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.