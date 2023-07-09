Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.