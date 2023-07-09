Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.