Advisor OS LLC Buys 284 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

