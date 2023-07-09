Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,854 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

