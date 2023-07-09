iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

