Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

