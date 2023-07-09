iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,292,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

