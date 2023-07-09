Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

