Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,279,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.91 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

