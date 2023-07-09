Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE opened at $527.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.69 and a 200-day moving average of $527.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

