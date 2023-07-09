Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Block by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Block by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,463. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
