Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average is $380.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

